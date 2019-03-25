Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: Cape Town art market [The Morning Call]

Foreign buyers flock Cape Town’s booming art scene in search of deals. A wide range of items were on offer from Chinese and Japanese ceramics to works of South African heavyweights Stern, Gerard Sekoto and Alexis Preller.

