Residents evacuated from nearly 200 Cape Town homes as wildfire rages

Residents in Cape Town, South Africa haven been evacuated from at least 198 households, including 48 residents who require special care, as a wildfire, which broke out in Table Mountain National Park on Sunday, and spread to the city's southern suburb of Tokai.

Local authorities intensified rescue operations on Monday.

A China Media Group (CMG) reporter saw fire-fighting trucks and helicopters on Monday during a visit to Tokai, a large residential suburb located in the foothills of the Constantiaberg Mountains.

One firefighter at the scene told the reporter that the crew had five fire trucks and three helicopters to help battle the blaze.

The Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development said that the wildfire has not yet been brought under control, and that government agencies have mobilized all available resources to combat the fire.

Firefighters have divided the affected area into five sections to maximize firefighting efforts and try to control the fire based on wind speed and direction.

Some areas of Table Mountain National Park have been temporarily closed, while the cause of the wildfire is still unclear.