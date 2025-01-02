Mount Nelson: Cape Town's timeless icon

The Mount Nelson Hotel, also known as the "Pink Lady," stands as a sign of history and elegance in Cape Town, attracting both locals and travellers with its vibrant past. Opened in 1899, this iconic hotel has firmly secured its place in the global spotlight, recently earning a spot as the 28th on the list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels.

Despite being over a century old, The Mount Nelson has managed to stay relevant in the 21st century, blending its rich history with modern touches to create a timeless appeal. General Manager Tiago Sarmento emphasises the hotel's commitment to staying current while maintaining its heritage. “We want to be relevant,” Sarmento says. “But we’re not modern. So how can you bring back some styles or fashions? For example, our concierge team wears quirky uniforms—some with pink blazers, others with blue jackets and pink pocket squares. These small touches add character and make the experience interesting.”

The hotel is also renowned for its famous afternoon tea, a tradition that has drawn visitors from all corners of the globe. Vicky Gurovich, the hotel’s Pastry Chef, shares her passion for the treats. “We love our hazelnut and coffee tart, it’s a team favourite, which is why it’s included. Then there’s the raspberry and rose macaron—it’s delicate, yet packed with a strong flavour combination, making it a beautiful addition to our petit fours."

From the tasty cakes to the celebrities flocking to the hotel, visitors include British aristocrat Earl Spencer, The Dalai Lama and former Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Carrie Hampton is a travel writer and has visited the hotel many times.

“From the very outset, the Mount Nelson was the place to be seen. And anybody voyaging from Europe to Cape Town would stay at the Mount Nelson. So we have all the famous names of that era. And after that came the Hollywood era: people like Marlene Dietrich and Robert Wagner. And then we move into the pop stars and the more famous recent guests, such as Charlize Theron."

At 125 years old, the "Pink Lady" of Cape Town continues to thrive.