Economic Partnership: $100 million for Pointe Noire

More than US$100 million to finance basic social infrastructure in Pointe-Noire, the Republic of Congo
US$104 million has been disbursed to the town hall of Pointe-Noire, the Republic of Congo, to improve its basic social infrastructure.
Spanish company SOCOFI FINANCES & INVEST is pursuing an investment or development programme for the city of Pointe Noire, the Republic of Congo, which has been in place since 2018. This involves the design, construction, financing and operation of the public sector and infrastructure.
