2.1 billion people deprived of water- UN report [Morning Call]

Some 2.1 billion people worldwide do not have access to clean drinking water and some 4.3 billion lack access to safe sanitation facilities. This is according to the 2019 UN World Water Development Report, launched on Tuesday in Geneva.

It comes as the 27th annual World Water Day approaches on Friday 22nd of March. According to the report, safe water and access to proper sanitation are essential to eradicate poverty, build peaceful societies and ensure that no one is left behind on the path towards sustainable development.