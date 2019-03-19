Cameroon groups kick as top US diplomat visits [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Pro-government groups in Cameroon are protesting what they call an interference in Cameroon’s internal affairs. it comes as Tibor Nagy a top US diplomat visits the country.
But amidst this protest is also a call from opposition groups and personalities from the religious sphere and the civil society, through a common declaration known as the “Citizen Front”, asking the international community to “stand by of the Cameroonian people and to enforce the various commitments made by the State of Cameroon”.
Go to video
Angola president meets civil society groups, human rights activists
Go to video
Coordinated anti-govt protests in Malawi against corruption
01:06
Cameroon says Amnesty report on Anglophone crisis is 'crude lies'
Go to video
Rights groups urge Magufuli's gov't to review restrictive laws, end attacks on journalists
Go to video
Sierra Leone opposition, civil society reject injunction, NEC halts runoff preparations
01:41
Civil society groups in Gabon want unconditional release of all political detainees