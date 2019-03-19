Cameroon groups kick as top US diplomat visits [Morning Call]

Pro-government groups in Cameroon are protesting what they call an interference in Cameroon’s internal affairs. it comes as Tibor Nagy a top US diplomat visits the country.

But amidst this protest is also a call from opposition groups and personalities from the religious sphere and the civil society, through a common declaration known as the “Citizen Front”, asking the international community to “stand by of the Cameroonian people and to enforce the various commitments made by the State of Cameroon”.