Infidelity: setting the stage for healing [This is Culture]

One of the deepest and most profound binding force to humankind is love. Love is experienced through our relationships. We laugh, enjoy, become happy and literally light up by the power of love.

Perhaps it is no wonder love songs become the most sought after the world over.

But sometimes things go wrong. People and hearts get crushed. Some choose to be bitter and get stuck over a failed relationship. Others have blamed infidelity for their owes and many know that this did not start today. But the big question is, can it end?

Infidelity has a lot of devastating impact not only on the unfaithful partner but also on the betrayed partner and the third party being involved in the affair as well as everybody in their social cycle.

Setting the stage for healing, the first milestone for recovery, and how to live your best life after infidelity are some of the topics in our conversation with Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem.

He is an award winning marriage counselor and author of Infidelity: the Best Worst Thing that Could Happen to Your Marriage’‘.

