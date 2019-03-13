Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Ethiopian Airlines brand remains strong after plane crash, Boeing falters

Ethiopian Airlines brand remains strong after plane crash, Boeing falters

The Morning Call

This week in Business, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo looks at the effect of the same plane crash on two brands. Ethiopian Airlines has enjoyed remarkable endorsement and expression of trust in the carrier from clients and experts in the aviation industry. Some commentators have taken the time to defend the record of Africa’s biggest airline against the malicious staging of a sole hijacking from 1996 as a proof for a ‘poor safety record.’

On the other hand, American plane manufacturer, Boeing has to defend its brand without fail. Starting with China and Ethiopia on Monday, we continue to see a growing number of airlines not just grounding their Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleets, but countries like the UK, Germany and France banning the 737 Max from flying in their airspace.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..