Ethiopian Airlines brand remains strong after plane crash, Boeing falters

This week in Business, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo looks at the effect of the same plane crash on two brands. Ethiopian Airlines has enjoyed remarkable endorsement and expression of trust in the carrier from clients and experts in the aviation industry. Some commentators have taken the time to defend the record of Africa’s biggest airline against the malicious staging of a sole hijacking from 1996 as a proof for a ‘poor safety record.’

On the other hand, American plane manufacturer, Boeing has to defend its brand without fail. Starting with China and Ethiopia on Monday, we continue to see a growing number of airlines not just grounding their Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleets, but countries like the UK, Germany and France banning the 737 Max from flying in their airspace.