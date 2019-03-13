Ethiopian Airlines brand remains strong after plane crash, Boeing falters

The Morning Call
This week in Business, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo looks at the effect of the same plane crash on two brands. Ethiopian Airlines has enjoyed remarkable endorsement and expression of trust in the carrier from clients and experts in the aviation industry. Some commentators have taken the time to defend the record of Africa’s biggest airline against the malicious staging of a sole hijacking from 1996 as a proof for a ‘poor safety record.’
On the other hand, American plane manufacturer, Boeing has to defend its brand without fail. Starting with China and Ethiopia on Monday, we continue to see a growing number of airlines not just grounding their Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleets, but countries like the UK, Germany and France banning the 737 Max from flying in their airspace.@ameliamartha1
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:13
Macron in East Africa: reinforcing France-AU partnerships
Go to video
Eritrea keeps mandatory national service despite 'peace' – HRW worried
Go to video
Computer scientists must take over, 'pilots no longer needed' – Trump
Go to video
Five things about the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane
Go to video
Ethiopian Airlines grounds fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after crash