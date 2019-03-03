Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: Atiku inaugurates legal team to contest poll result

Nigeria’s main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar has said he has put his legal team in place to challenge results of last month’s presidential election.

‘’ I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved’‘, Atiku said in a statement on Saturday.

Leader of the People’s Democratic Party rejected results released by the Independent National Election Commission, which declared President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 polls.

I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved.

The 2019 presidential candidate and former Vice President described the election as a sham.

But Buhari insists that the elections were free and fair.

