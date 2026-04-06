Sierra Leone's Unity Boat Race showcases coastal culture, identity and community spirit

A competition for coastal communities. A boat race in Sierra Leone reveals how residents are balancing survival, climate pressure, and the promise of tourism.

The atmostphere at the weekend event was lively as 16 excited communities competed in the Coastal Unity Boat Race promoting tourism and culture.

Even as environmental challenges intensify, Sierra Leone’s coastline remains a lifeline, sustaining communities and now, more than ever, bringing them together.

For locals, the competition is all about speed, skill, and bragging rights on the water.

“We came here to prove that Kissy Terminal, Port Loko, has the team," coach Alhassan Yillah, of the Kissy Ferry Terminal team told Africanews. "We are the winners!”

Organisers say this race showcases coastal communities’ efforts to preserve tradition while adapting to rising seas and creating new opportunities for the future.

Walton Ekundayo Gilpin is CEO of GEED Foundation and organised the event:

"We know that there's a vast resource out there in the ocean; and these coastal communities live right at the door of the ocean. So, by identifying them by showcasing them, you may have people who are interested in investing in them, and that will help to promote GDP growth."

Coast Unity Boat Race, Freetown, Sierra Leone, April 4, 2026 Eric Kawa Africanews

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Nabeela Tunis, says events like this aim to raise the country’s profile while creating opportunities for coastal communities.

"It's really, really heartwarming to see how the private sector actors are coming together to support activities that really enhance our touristic appeal."

The historic boats are handmade using traditional skills, with designs that showcase local identity and community pride.