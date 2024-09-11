Senegal: Raising awareness among the youth to preserve coastal environments

The Guediawaye beach, on the outskirts of Senegal's capital, stretches over 5 hectares. For a long time, a bathing befell the site which is being eaten away by erosion.

But Guediawaye is also Dakar's most populous commune.

So, to enjoy nautical activities, many residents have to go to the capital and pay to access privatized beaches.

The Senegal youth consortium (CJS) decided to act.

The body groups local organizations with a vision to further the empowerment of the Senegalese youth through development.

The CJS launched a playful and educational project which is in full swing during each school breaks.

"We initiated the Gued Beach project a year ago. We aim at rehabilitating the Guediawaye beach, which is one of Senegal's most beautiful beaches, one of Africa's even," Sobel Aziz NGOM, President of the Senegal Youth Consortium says.

"So we developed activities which have a positive impact for the youth; cultural and sports activities notably. We set up some light fixtures where kids can come and have fun, discover new sports, and arts."

Hundreds of young residents flock to the Guediawaye beach every week-end to learn swimming, squad, dancing, golf and boxing.

Instructors at the Senegal youth consortium instil within them that they are the custodians of the beach.

We are not merely here for the fun," squad coach Ahmed Aliou Sow explains.

"We are here to discuss with these young people, to raise awareness on the issue of coastal erosion and other environmental issues but we are also here to make them aware that that they can take steps to preserve their beach. We do that whenever they come to buy a ticket, when we see someone throwing their rubbish in the sand, telling them that it can harm the environment.

Some 400 jobs should be created in the next few months once more activities set up on the long term.

Unemployment is particularly prevalent among the youth in the west African nation.

Senegal boasts of a 700 km coastline. It has taken up measures in recent years to tackle the erosion problem.

According to the Senegalese Directorate for environment, coastal erosion which results in a retreat of the coastline is estimated on average at between 0.5 and 2m per year.