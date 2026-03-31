One Coach’s fight against drugs for Kano’s youth

On a dusty field in Kano, coach Hida Ghaddar is doing far more than running football drills. Through her Breakthrough Soccer Academy, she offers young people an alternative to the growing risks around them combining sport with discipline, education, and job support.

Kano, northern Nigeria’s largest city, faces one of the country’s highest drug use rates. At the same time, youth unemployment is a serious concern, with 12.5% of young people out of school, work, or training. For many players, the academy is a lifeline.

“It’s not just a football academy,” Ghaddar says. Starting with just six students, the program has grown to nearly 63 players, each receiving close support to stay on track and pursue their ambitions.

Players say her impact goes beyond the pitch. She encourages them to stay in school and even helps some find work, while keeping their focus on football and future opportunities abroad.

For Ghaddar, whose own playing career ended early due to injury, the mission is deeply personal. By keeping young people engaged and focused, she believes football can steer them away from drugs and toward a better future.