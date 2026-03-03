Oscar-Nominated ‘The Devil Is Busy’ Shines Light on Georgia Clinic After Dobbs

Set in Georgia, where reproductive rights have been sharply restricted, the Oscar-nominated documentary short “The Devil Is Busy” captures a pivotal day inside a women’s health clinic navigating America’s new abortion landscape.

At the center of the film is Tracy, the clinic’s head of security, who works the front lines as protesters gather outside. Her job goes beyond maintaining order. She strives to safeguard the dignity and humanity of every patient who walks through the doors.

Director Geeta Gandbhir says the female-led, predominantly women-of-color staff is intentional about creating a space rooted in respect and kindness. Many patients now travel long distances for care, particularly since the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization shuttered clinics across multiple states.

The 2022 decision overturned nearly 50 years of precedent, declaring that the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion. Since then, abortion has been banned at all stages of pregnancy in 14 Republican-controlled states, with limited exceptions.

Co-director Christalyn Hampton, one of only two African American filmmakers nominated for an Oscar this year alongside Ryan Coogler, says she hopes the film inspires advocacy, education and compassion.

Beyond policy, Hampton emphasizes, the story is about human rights and the difficult, deeply personal decisions women face every day.