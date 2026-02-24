Over 600 Kenyans trapped in Cambodia trafficking case

Hundreds of Kenyan nationals stranded in Cambodia have turned to the courts in Nairobi, asking judges to force the government to secure their return after what they describe as a human trafficking ordeal disguised as overseas employment.

In a case filed at the High Court, the group says they travelled to Southeast Asia after being promised legitimate jobs, only to find themselves confined in a heavily guarded compound. According to the legal documents, the site was ring-fenced with high walls and barbed wire, and movement was tightly controlled.

The petitioners allege they were made to work punishing hours, sometimes up to 16 hours a day, under intense pressure to meet strict targets. Some reported physical abuse and untreated injuries, including stab wounds.

The filings do not confirm the exact nature of the work but note that authorities across Cambodia have recently been dismantling facilities linked to online fraud networks, which have expanded across parts of the region.

The situation reportedly shifted after local security forces raided the premises, prompting those running the operation to flee. The Kenyans say they were left behind and are now sheltering in difficult conditions, without adequate food, medical care or the means to leave the country.

Their legal challenge asks the court to order Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry and other state agencies to intervene urgently, by providing consular assistance, issuing temporary travel documents and arranging evacuation flights. The petition argues the state has a constitutional obligation to protect citizens from exploitation, including when they are abroad.

The group also says Cambodian authorities have instructed them to exit the country by February 28 or risk legal consequences, including possible detention. Many claim they cannot afford the cost of returning home on their own.

Kenya’s foreign ministry said it had not yet been briefed on the matter, while officials in Cambodia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Judges in Nairobi are expected to consider the case on Tuesday, as pressure grows for a coordinated response to what lawyers describe as a cross-border trafficking crisis.