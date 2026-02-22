Iran says it will not bow to pressure from United States over nuclear deal

As tensions mount between the United States and Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks, the Iranian president said on Saturday that Tehran will not “bow” to foreign pressure.

Washington is currently building up one of its biggest military deployments in the region since its invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Speaking during a meeting with Paralympic athletes in Tehran, Masoud Pezeshkian spoke about bringing “honour and pride” to the country.

"As long as we are alive and we can breathe, we will sacrifice our lives for our country. By God's grace and strength, we will not lower our heads in the face of these difficulties,” he said.

“Even though the outside world and global powers are unfairly pressing us to submit, we will not bow our heads, just as you [athletes] refused to bow to difficulties."

Although Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful, the US and others suspect it is aimed at eventually developing weapons.

Two rounds of talks between Tehran and Washington have stalled on core issues, including uranium enrichment, missiles, and sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering limited strikes to force a deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

His comments came even as the country’s top diplomat said Tehran expects to have a proposed deal ready in the next few days.