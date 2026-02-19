Trump hosts Black History Month reception amid racial tensions

President Donald Trump welcomed guests to the White House for a Black History Month reception on Wednesday, less than two weeks after sparking bipartisan outrage by posting a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife as primates.

Trump did not address the controversial video, which he deleted but refused to apologize for.

Opening the East Room event, he remarked: "We celebrate the 100th anniversary of Black History Month. That's a big deal. 100th. Wow. That's sort of special."

Praise from supporters

The president name-checked prominent Black supporters, including boxer Mike Tyson and rapper Nicki Minaj.

White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson told attendees: "This president hears you. This president cares for you. Don't let anyone tell you that this president is not for Black America."

Contradictory record on DEI

While Trump has long recognized Black History Month, his policies tell a different story.

He has aggressively targeted diversity, equity and inclusion programs—calling them "discrimination"—and pushed to eradicate them from government, even as he celebrated the month's 100th anniversary.