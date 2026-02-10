2026 Mining Indaba opens in Cape Town under the theme 'Stronger Together'

This year’s Mining Indaba conference opened in Cape Town on Tuesday under the theme ‘Stronger Together.’

The annual event brings together leaders from government and industry to help shape the priorities of Africa’s vital mining sector.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema gave the keynote address:

"Africa must change this narrative that the IMF [International Monetary Fund] will construct a program for us in our countries. We must construct the programs and ask the IMF to support us in our programmes."

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, echoed the theme of putting Africa first.

"Africa is not for take, it's an interested party. If they trade with anybody they must protect their own interest first. You can't just start from satisfying what other people want without looking after your interest. Protect your interest. "

The first Mining Indaba conference took place in 1994. It’s aimed at promoting Africa's mining sector, driving sustainable investment and fostering economic growth.