South Africa: opening of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town

The African Mining Indaba 2024, or how to invest in the African mining sector, begins this Monday in Cape Town.

Metals, essential to ensure the energy transition and green technologies, will be central to the discussions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), lithium, cobalt, and other key minerals demand could increase sixfold within 20 years.

Despite a decline in recent years in investments for exploration on the continent, experts remain confident. The trend will reverse, given the appetite for minerals essential to the energy transition.

All players in the sector are now highlighting their “ ESG”, environmental, social and governance criteria, the cornerstone of African mining development in good conditions.

For organizers, this year's theme aims to encourage and support the change that Africa's mining industry needs to move forward. “Because the industry is in the early stages of disruption, with advancements in technology, health and safety, environment and exploration to name a few, we believe that "It's time to put the real issues on the agenda by outlining the real inhibitors of investment and how they ultimately fuel new opportunities," reads the organizers' website.

Presence of the DRC

The Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, will be present in Cape Town.

The DRC is one of the largest green metal-producing countries in the world.

On the agenda, the latest information on the partnership between the DRC and Zambia aimed at facilitating the development of lithium batteries. This partnership will enable the manufacturing of batteries for electric cars

With untapped deposits of cobalt, copper, diamond, gold and other minerals estimated at $24 trillion, the DRC holds a leading position in Africa's mining industry.

This gathering comes when mining safety is the centre of attention.

Recently, 11 regular miners were killed and 75 others injured at South Africa's I****mpala Platinum mine.