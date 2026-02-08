Organisation promoting Central African economic integration suspends activities

An organisation promoting regional economic integration among six Central African nations has suspended its activities amid a severe financial crisis.

The Commission of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa said almost all projects and missions will pause pending an improvement in the collection of the Community Integration Tax.

CEMAC groups together Cameroon, Gabon, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, and Equatorial Guinea.

It said that, faced with a financial downturn, member states are retaining the tax levied on imports – its main source of revenue - instead of transferring it to the Commission.

CEMAC has urged member states to establish an independent mechanism for collecting this tax as a dedicated resource separate from national budgets.

Estimates suggest that the Commission collected less than half of the integration tax due last year.

The suspension aims to urgently reduce expenditures, including halting administrative meetings, and non-essential official missions planned under the 2026 budget.

Commission President, Baltazar Engonga said, however, that those activities and missions deemed strategically important will still be allowed to proceed.

Experts say the suspension will delay regional infrastructure projects, hinder the free movement of people, and slow the pace of economic integration in Central Africa.