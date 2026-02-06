Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Shutdown of Kenya’s Koko biofuel firm wipes out clean cooking options

Fredrick Ochenge, a KOKO Cooker fuel vendor, checks an out of stock KOKO fuel in the Kibera informal settlement on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

With Koko Networks shutting down its bioethanol fuel distribution system across Kenya, more than 3,000 Koko fuel points now stand idle, cutting off fuel access for over 1.5 million households that relied on the pay-as-you-go cooking system.

The shutdown followed the company’s failure to secure government authorization to sell carbon credits and obtain import permits for bioethanol. Without those approvals, Koko said its business model was financially unsustainable.

Since 2014, Koko had provided cooking oil to low income households, allowing users to purchase small quantities at low cost. Many households paid the equivalent of about 30 US cents per refill, compared to significantly higher costs for liquefied petroleum gas.

Energy analysts say the closure exposes structural weaknesses in clean cooking models that rely heavily on carbon credit financing. They warn that when such systems fail, households are often forced to return to charcoal or paraffin, increasing health and environmental risks.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..