US and Iran reopen nuclear talks despite deep divisions and military threats

Iran and the US are set to return to the negotiating table for Nuclear talks on Friday. The White House has since confirmed the discussions, easing uncertainty that had surrounded the talks.

Regional powers including Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman have been pushing Washington to keep diplomacy alive, warning against another war in the Middle East.

But the negotiations face major hurdles. Iran has ruled out any talks on its ballistic missile program or military capabilities, rejecting US demands to limit missile range to under 500 kilometers, a move that would prevent Iran from striking Israel. On the nuclear front, Tehran refuses to fully abandon uranium enrichment, though it has signaled willingness to cap enrichment below 20 percent to prove its program is peaceful.

Iran’s delegation will be led by Abbas Araghchi, while US envoy Steve Witkoff will represent Washington. The talks follow five failed negotiation rounds in 2025, halted after Israeli strikes triggered a brief war.

President Donald Trump has warned that military action remains an option if diplomacy collapses.