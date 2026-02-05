Nigerian President Tinubu deploys army following Kwara State massacre

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has deployed an army battalion to Kwara State after gunmen killed as many as 162 people in one of the country’s deadliest attacks in recent months.

The assault targeted Woro village late Tuesday, just days after the military launched operations in the area against suspected terrorist groups. Gunmen stormed the community in the evening, burning shops and the traditional ruler’s palace as residents fled into nearby bushes.

Casualty figures remain unclear, with officials giving conflicting tolls. Local authorities say the number of dead has continued to rise as search teams recover more bodies in surrounding areas.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the state government has blamed terrorist cells, while President Tinubu has pointed to Boko Haram jihadists. He condemned the attack and ordered troops to secure the area, saying the victims were targeted for rejecting extremist ideology.

The violence comes amid an intensified military campaign across Nigeria, where armed gangs, jihadist groups, and intercommunal clashes continue to destabilize large parts of the country.

In a separate incident the same day, suspected bandits killed at least 23 civilians in Katsina State in what appeared to be retaliation for air force strikes on militant camps.

As insecurity worsens, curfews have been imposed in parts of Kwara State, schools were temporarily closed, and concerns are growing over the expanding reach of jihadist groups linked to regional networks operating across Nigeria’s borders.