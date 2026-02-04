Washington confirms deployment of small team of US forces to Nigeria

Nigeria
The United States has deployed a small military team to Nigeria, Washington confirmed on Tuesday.
The head of US Africa Command said the move was in coordination with the Nigerian government and aimed at strengthening efforts against terrorist threats in the country’s north. AFCOM did not provide details of the mission’s size, scope or activities.
Nigeria is facing a long-running jihadist insurgency which has killed tens of thousands of Nigerians since 2016.
In December, US President Trump, in coordination with Nigerian authorities, ordered missile strikes on what he described as Islamic State camps in the country’s northeast.
Trump has claimed that the insurgents are carrying out a "Christian genocide" but the Nigerian government says people of all faiths have been victims of the terrorist attacks.
Nigeria’s Defence Minister has confirmed the presence of US personnel but didn’t provide further details.
