Infantino defends FIFA Peace Prize award to Trump, considers end to Russia ban

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino justified awarding U.S. President Donald Trump the organization's inaugural Peace Prize last year, saying that he was "instrumental" in saving lives in conflicts, including the war in Gaza.

Trump was awarded the FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw — giving the spectacle a Trumpian flair as it set matchups for the quadrennial soccer tournament.

"We have to support everyone who does something for peace," said Infantino in an exclusive interview with British broadcaster Sky News.

Trump, who had openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, had been heavily expected to receive the newly created FIFA prize.

Infantino, a close ally of Trump, has said he thought Trump should have won the Nobel for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

Asked about Russia's ban from the World Cup, Infantino said he did not support bans or boycotts and would consider lifting it in the future, particularly at the youth level, despite ongoing criticism that Russia is intensifying its war with Ukraine.

"I never heard there should be a boycott of doing business. Or there should be a boycott of political or diplomatic relationships. So why football?" he said.

Infantino also apologised to British soccer fans for his comment last month, in which he joked, "No Brit was arrested during a World Cup," when speaking about the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The comments drew criticism from UK fan groups, including the Football Supporters' Association, which described them as a "cheap joke".

"First of all, I used the word Brit," he said.

"So I offended, you know, the Scots, the Welsh and the Northern Irish. I need to apologize first to... I apologize."