DR Congo president outlines pre-conditions for a national dialogue

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive and peaceful dialogue between all people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a New Year’s address to the diplomatic corps in Kinshasa on Saturday, he said national unity was “more than ever a fundamental requirement”.

His comments come as fighting continues in the east of country between the army and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Called for by part of the opposition, the idea of an inter-Congolese national dialogue has also been promoted by Angolan President João Lourenço in recent weeks.

Tshisekedi, however, set out conditions for it to take place, including that the process must take place on home soil and under institutional control.

The president also said the process should not call into question his legitimacy or that of the institutions elected by universal suffrage.

This despite the fact that part of the opposition is contesting his election and denouncing his management of the country.

Finally, he insisted that the process should not seek to overturn court decisions that have already been made.

“Justice will follow its normal course with rigour, to the end, and without complacency, in order to honour the memory of those who have unjustly fallen as a result of the attack," he said.

Former president Joseph Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia in September by a military court that convicted him of war crimes, treason, and crimes against humanity.

The case stems from his alleged role in backing the advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo. Kabila has denied any wrongdoing.

Tshisekedi said 2026 would be a decisive year for the DRC.

He said this would be centred on durable security in the east and restoration of state authority, accelerated governance reforms, economic transformation, and consolidation of national unity.