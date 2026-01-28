Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: Kinshasa and UN launch humanitarian response plan

DRC: Kinshasa and UN launch humanitarian response plan
A family watches the live broadcast of the signing ceremony for the peace agreement between Rwanda and the DRC in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec. 4, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and UN

Democratic Republic of Congo

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo is calling for $1.4 billion to provide for those in the country who are struggling, as the fighting rages on between the M23 rebels and Congolese army.

Bruno Lemarchand, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC, said, "in Congo, there are currently 5.3 million people internally displaced within their own country, mainly because of conflict. There are also 4.1 million people who have returned recently, including three million in 2025, largely due to the M23 crisis.''

''The challenges facing humanitarians are numerous. There are major financial challenges due to a drastic and sudden drop in funding. This has happened within just a few months, meaning many organisations are no longer able to operate," he added.

The UN humanitarian co ordinator also pointed out how difficult humanitarian work on the ground can be.

"There are also security challenges on the ground. The DRC is a dangerous operating environment for humanitarians. In 2025, 13 humanitarian workers lost their lives, and there were around 700 security incidents affecting aid workers. Another challenge is violations of international humanitarian law and human rights in the DRC," said Lemarchand.

As well as the fighting in the country, the DRC is facing a string of other issues as the minister of social affairs and humanitarian action explained.

"The DRC has to take care not only of internally displaced people and vulnerable populations inside the country, while dealing with three major shocks -- conflict, climate hazards and epidemics. The Congolese government must also support its citizens who are now refugees in other countries. We ourselves have gone into the field and seen NGOs packing up and shutting down because there are no longer enough resources," said Ève Bazaiba.

Since 2021, the M23 group, which the UN accuses of being backed by Rwanda, has fought with the Congolese army, claiming some 7000 lives last year alone.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..