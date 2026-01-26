Iran warns US not to launch military action as activists say protest death toll near 6,000

Iranian authorities unveiled a new mural in central Tehran on Sunday containing a clear warning to the United States: do not to attempt to strike our country.

The painting shows damaged planes on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier against the background of an American flag. It bears the slogan: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind,” in Farsi and English.

The move comes as the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency says it has confirmed that 5,848 people had been killed during the recent wave of protests in Iran. That includes 5,520 protesters, 77 minors, 209 members of the security forces and 42 bystanders.

The group says it is still investigating another 17,091 possible fatalities. At least 41,283 people have been arrested, it said.

US President Trump had threated military intervention if Tehran continued to kill peaceful protesters or carried out mass executions of those detained.

The protests started in late December sparked by economic grievances but turned into a mass movement against the Islamic Republic, with huge street rallies for several days in early January.

Rights groups have accused authorities of an unprecedented crackdown by shooting directly at the protesters and the demonstrations have, for now, petered out. But the two countries continue to exchange threats.

Trump says he’s moved an aircraft carrier towards the region “in case” in he decides to take action.

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned that his force is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger.”