Fifa pass launches to help fans travel to US for 2026 World Cup

Fans planning to attend the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico may face visa hurdles, but a new system aims to make travel easier.

The Fifa Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System (Fifa Pass), announced by US President Donald Trump in November, went live this week. It helps fans from countries whose teams have qualified to get visa appointments faster.

The US State Department stressed that a Fifa Pass does not guarantee a visa. All applicants must still pass security checks and meet visa requirements.

Fans from countries in the US visa waiver program, including much of Europe, the UK, Japan, and Australia, do not need a Fifa Pass. They can travel using an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) for up to 90 days.

A senior State Department official said the new system reduces wait times, with applicants in over 80% of countries able to schedule appointments in less than 60 days. At the visa interview, applicants must show they qualify for a visa and plan to follow US laws during their stay.

Impact of immigrant visa suspensions The US recently paused immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, including 15 whose teams have qualified for the World Cup, such as Brazil. Seven other countries on the list could still qualify.

The State Department confirmed the pause does not affect non-immigrant visas, which cover tourists, athletes, families, and media professionals.

Qualified countries affected: Algeria, Brazil, Cape Verde, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Haiti, Iran, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, Uzbekistan. Countries still in qualification contention: Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, Kosovo, North Macedonia.

Fans from these nations can still apply for visas to attend the tournament.