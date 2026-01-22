Nigeria's strategy to combat illegal logging and poaching

Facing catastrophic deforestation, Nigeria is deploying an unconventional defense: recruiting the very poachers and loggers who once threatened its last wildlife refuges.

In Okomu National Park, the NGO Africa Nature Investors (ANI), now trains former offenders as armed rangers.

With Nigeria having lost 96% of its original forests, this turnabout tackles the root cause: poverty driving environmental crime.

Measurable impact

The strategy shows promise. Since ANI's 2022 takeover, rangers have made approximately 200 arrests.

Crucially, illegal activity is now trending downward, a sign the park's protectors—who know the forest intimately—are becoming its most effective guardians.

The road ahead

The challenge remains vast, with only 30 rangers hired from 300 applicants.

ANI complements enforcement with village microfinance programs, aiming to build a ring of prosperity that sustains both the community and the protected forest.