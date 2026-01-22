Mali's junta creates a new ministerial-level post to oversee the mining sector

Mali's military junta has created a new ministerial-level post to oversee the mining sector, tightening the government's direct grip on the country's crucial gold industry, and has appointed a former Barrick Mining executive to the job.

The legal texts establishing the role state that the minister will have the power to supervise the implementation of mining policy, monitor compliance with the mining code, and review reports submitted by licence holders – responsibilities previously held by the Ministry of Mines.

According to a presidential decree dated 19 January, Hilaire Bébien Diarra, an earth sciences specialist who left Barrick to join the government last year while still leading talks for the company over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, has been appointed to the post.

The Malian national was named special adviser to the presidency during a bitter dispute over the country's largest industrial gold mine, as Assimi Goïta's government demanded higher taxes and a bigger state stake in mining projects. His appointment was widely seen as a strategic setback for the Canadian company. Diarra was not immediately available for comment.

Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers, and several national mining forums in recent years have called for stronger structures to ensure security, compliance with standards, and consideration of community impacts in the sector.

A senior government official said the presidency has now taken the lead in supervising the mining industry, with major operating permits decided at the presidential level, as are contract negotiations – including the dispute with Barrick – which are also handled from the presidential palace. The Finance Ministry now oversees tax matters, while the Mines Ministry focuses on regulation.

Diarra's promotion comes as Mali tightens its control over the mining sector, the country’s main source of revenue, through a 2023 mining code that the government said in December had allowed it to recover 761 billion CFA francs (about $1.2 billion) in arrears.

But the tougher code has unsettled mining operators and fuelled a two‑year standoff with Barrick, contributing to a 23% drop in industrial gold output in 2025, according to provisional data from the Mines Ministry.