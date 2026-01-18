Supporters of Uganda's Yoweri Musseveni celebrate as secures seventh term in office

Supporters of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni celebrated in Kampala on Saturday after he was declared winner of a seventh term in office.

Museveni received more than 71.6 percent of the vote, according to official results. His closest challenger, Bob Wine, took 24.7 percent and has rejected the results as fake.

Turnout was just 52 percent, the lowest in Uganda since 2006. Election observers say the poll was marred by violence, arrests and abductions that instilled fear.

But charity worker Jane Atuku says her choice was made freely:

"Why I support President Museveni? I have been able to get education and I’ve got education from UPE schools, that is universal education, up to the end, up to university.”

Eighty-one year old Museveni has been in power since 1986. He’s overseen the removal of term and age limits and some of his rivals have been jailed or sidelined. But supporters credit him for bringing peace and stability to the country.

"President Yoweri Museveni is a good leader for 35 years," says chef Annet Muigyaala. "Since I was born, I have never seen wars in Uganda. He has brought peace in Uganda, he has built houses, for all people, who have become rich. And all women they have peace of work - all of them they are working.”

Internet blackout

Opposition candidate Wine has accused authorities of ballot stuffing and says security forces followed him and harassed his supporters, using tear gas against them. He campaigned in a flak jacket and helmet because of security fears.

The election was marred by a four-day internet blackout and the failure of biometric voter identification machines that delayed voting in areas including the capital Kampala.

A musician-turned-politician whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, 43-year-old Wine has the option of launching a legal challenge with the courts, which previously have refused opposition efforts to nullify Museveni’s victories while recommending electoral reforms.

The failure of biometric machines is likely to be a basis for any legal challenge to the official result.