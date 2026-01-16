AFCON 2025: Who is leading the Golden Boot race?

Brahim Díaz continues to lead the Golden Boot race at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, holding onto top spot as Morocco seal their place in the final on home ground.

The Real Madrid winger remains the tournament’s most prolific scorer with five goals from six matches. While he didn’t add to his tally in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Nigeria, his advantage at the top of the chart remains intact.

Díaz has been one of the standout figures of AFCON 2025, delivering at key moments and establishing himself as Morocco’s main attacking weapon. He will have one final opportunity to stretch his lead when the hosts take on Senegal in Sunday’s final.

Chasing him closely are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, both locked on four goals as the competition reaches its decisive stage.

A tight group follows on three goals, featuring Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, Côte d’Ivoire winger Amad Diallo, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi and Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko.

Further down the list, a broad mix of players sit on two goals each, showing the spread of attacking threats across the tournament.

Overall, 63 players have scored once at AFCON 2025, underlining the depth and competitiveness of this year’s finals.

With just one match left, Díaz’s sharp finishing and consistency have set him apart, but the final could still influence how the Golden Boot race ends.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers (after semi-finals)

5 goals

Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

4 goals

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

3 goals

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire) Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

2 goals

Bazoumana Touré (Côte d’Ivoire) Chérif Ndiaye (Senegal) Christian Kofane (Cameroon) Elias Achouri (Tunisia) Gaël Kakuta (DR Congo) Geny Catamo (Mozambique) Ibrahim Maza (Algeria) Iyle Foster (South Africa) Nicolas Jackson (Senegal) Oswin Appollis (South Africa) Pape Gueye (Senegal) Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria) Akor Adams (Nigeria) Sadio Mané (Senegal)