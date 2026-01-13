US House passes 3-year AGOA extension but South Africa's inclusion is unclear

The United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved a three-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The trade programme gives more than 30 sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to American markets.

The vote on Monday passed by 340 in favour to 54 against. The bill now goes to the Senate where it will be further debated. And while most nations are expected to retain their eligibility, things could prove trickier for South Africa.

Africa’s most industrialised nation has had a rocky relationship with the Trump Administration, which has accused Pretoria of persecuting white citizens.

Members of Congress also questioned South Africa’s allegiance over its participation in naval drills with America’s strategic rivals China, Russia and Iran. As the House got ready to vote on AGOA, Pretoria asked Iran to withdraw but the damage may have already been done.

As one of the programme’s largest beneficiaries, the Senate deliberations could have significant implications for the South African

The Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch called South Africa an adversary of the US, and said the time for business deals bridging the gap has passed.