66,000 Kenyans to lose jobs if AGOA not renewed

Kenya’s economic lifeline may soon be cut. The African Growth and Opportunity Act AGOA is set to expire on September 30, ending a key duty-free trade arrangement with the U.S.

This deal has been a game-changer, anchoring billions of shillings in investment, sustaining 66,000 apparel jobs and supporting nearly 660,000 Kenyans who rely on the apparel sector for their livelihoods. Without AGOA, Kenya loses its competitive edge against Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Egypt.

The Kenyan government has responded swiftly by sending Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui to Washington to fight for an extension. But time is scarce, and active, sustained diplomacy is critical.

If AGOA isn’t renewed, Kenya must pivot fast. A Kenya–US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could offer the predictability investors crave and secure Kenya’s foothold in global supply chains.

In the meantime, a mitigation package is vital to buffer tariff shocks, protect factories, and preserve jobs until a long-term solution is sealed.

Beyond textiles, Kenya’s future lies in diversification leveraging agricultural exports like nuts and horticulture, which are value-added goods in the US, still the world’s largest consumer market.

With bold, coordinated action, this challenging moment could become Kenya’s industrial and agricultural turning point.