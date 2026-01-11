Construction gets underway in Ethiopia on 'Africa's biggest airport'

Construction has begun in the town of Bishoftu on what Ethiopia says will be Africa’s biggest airport and the continent's largest aviation infrastructure project.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed laid a ceremonial plaque on Saturday marking the start of work at the site located 45 kilometres south-east of the capital, Addis Ababa.

When it reaches its full capacity in 2030, the travel hub will be able to handle some 110 million passengers a year.

At an expected cost of $12.5 billion dollars, the airport will feature four runways and have parking facilities for up to 270 aircraft.

That is more than four times the capacity of Ethiopia’s current main airport, Bole, which can handle up to 25 million passengers annually.

It is, however, expected to reach saturation within three years.

In a post on X, Abiy said this "multi-airport strategy” aims to future-proof Ethiopia's role as Africa's leading air transport gateway.

He added that it will strengthen Ethiopian Airlines' global competitiveness, enhance African connectivity, and expand trade and tourism corridors.

Ethiopia hopes to attract foreign tourism despite the ongoing armed conflict in its two most populous regions - Amhara and Oromia - with Bishoftu located in the latter.

The project includes a multi-lane motorway to link the new facility to the capital and a 38-kilometre high-speed railway which the premier says will reach speeds of up to 200 kph.

Funding sources for the Bishoftu hub includes the national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, international financiers, and the African Development Bank.