Trump orders US withdrawal from 66 international organisations under ‘America First’ policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from 66 international organisations, saying they no longer serve American interests.

In a memorandum signed on Wednesday, the White House said the move aligns with Trump’s “America First” agenda. The list includes 31 United Nations bodies and 35 non-UN organisations, many of them focused on climate change, global governance, labour issues and development—areas the administration has criticised as promoting a so-called “woke” agenda.

Among the UN entities targeted are economic and social commissions covering Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as UN Trade and Development, the International Trade Center and the International Law Commission.

The withdrawals also extend to major non-UN groups, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Renewable Energy Agency, and global forums on migration, counterterrorism and carbon-free energy.

The decision comes as Trump approaches the first anniversary of his second term. Since returning to office, he has already moved to exit the World Health Organization, the Paris climate agreement, and UNESCO, while cutting funding to several UN bodies.

The announcement follows fresh tensions with allies, after Trump questioned whether NATO would defend the United States if needed, amid growing disputes over Greenland and transatlantic security.