Iran's President Pezeshkian urges security forces not to target peaceful protesters

Iran
President Masoud Pezeshkian urges security forces not to target peaceful protesters as anti-government demonstrations continue.
Tehran’s Grand Bazaar was empty on Tuesday after security forces fired tear gas at protesters conducting a sit in in the vast covered market.
There have been a number of similar incidents since anti-government demonstrations began on December 28. Protesters are angry about soaring prices and the collapse of Iran’s rial currency.
President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday told security forces to distinguish between what he called rioters and protesters, urging them not to target peaceful demonstrators.
Violence surrounding the protests has already killed 36 people and some 2,000 have been detained, according to activists abroad. Last week, US President Trump warned Iran not to use force against the protesters, suggesting America would intervene if it did.
Tuesday’s protest is the latest sign that demonstrations are likely to continue as the rial fell to a record low.
The situation is likely to worsen as Iran’s Central Bank drastically reduced the subsidised exchange rates for dollars it offers to importers and producers. That likely will see merchants pass price hikes directly to consumers, whose life savings already have dwindled over years of sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.
