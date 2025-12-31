Nigeria to enforce new tax laws, despite opposition concerns

Nigeria
Nigeria is set to enforce sweeping new tax laws on January first, President Bola Tinubu has confirmed, brushing aside criticism over alleged discrepancies in the legislation.
After removing fuel subsidies and twice devaluing the naira in his first year in office, Tinubu has turned to tax reform as the centerpiece of his economic agenda, calling it a once in a generation fiscal reset.
But the rollout has sparked controversy. Opposition lawmakers claim the new version of the laws includes provisions never approved by parliament, raising fears of constitutional breaches.
They argue the changes give tax authorities sweeping powers including asset seizures without court orders and mandatory upfront payments before disputes can be heard.
Tinubu rejected the claims, saying no substantial issue justifies delaying the reforms. He urged businesses and citizens to support implementation, insisting the process is now firmly in the delivery phase.
The president also pledged to uphold due process and work with lawmakers to address concerns swiftly.
