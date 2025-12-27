US airstrikes deepen debate in Nigeria as analysts warn against quick fix

Nigeria is facing mixed reactions following US airstrikes targeting Islamic State-linked militants in the country’s northwest, a move that has surprised many in a nation where foreign military intervention is rare.

The strikes came weeks after Washington publicly accused Nigeria’s government of failing to curb attacks against Christians. While some Nigerians have welcomed the action as a potential boost to the fight against insecurity, others have questioned the timing, motives and likely impact of US involvement.

Human rights lawyer and conflict analyst Bulama Bukarti says public sentiment reflects the severity of the crisis facing ordinary citizens. “For the ordinary Nigerians, this is a matter of life and death,” he said. “Any effort that can help address the insecurity that has bedeviled Nigeria over the last decade will be welcomed by the overwhelming majority. But that effort has to be intelligence-driven, precise and effective.”

Nigeria’s approval of American airstrikes is significant, as the country has historically resisted direct foreign military action on its soil. Analysts warn that expectations of a swift solution may be unrealistic.

Miriam Adah, assistant research manager for Africa at ACLED, says some Nigerians view US involvement through a “savior” lens. “People expect magic once the US steps in,” she said. She noted that Nigeria’s security challenges are deeply complex, ranging from Islamic State-linked factions that emerged from Boko Haram in the northeast to bandit groups in the northwest, each requiring different strategies.

Nigeria is battling multiple armed groups nationwide, including Islamic State affiliates such as the Islamic State West Africa Province and the lesser-known Lakurawa group operating from forest strongholds in the northwest. Analysts caution that while the airstrikes may offer short-term relief, they are unlikely to end the violence.