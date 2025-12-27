New details emerge over US airstrikes in Nigeria's Northwest

Nigeria’s government has confirmed the precise locations of US airstrikes carried out in the country’s northwest on Christmas evening, marking a rare instance of foreign military action on Nigerian soil.

The strikes, approved by Abuja, came weeks after sharp criticism from Washington over Nigeria’s handling of attacks on Christians. Officials say the operation was conducted jointly with the United States and targeted Islamic State-linked militants operating near the country’s northwestern border.

Speaking on state television, Information Minister Mohammed Idris said the operation focused on two major Islamic State enclaves in the Bauni axis of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State. According to Idris, 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms, successfully neutralising fighters attempting to enter Nigeria from the Sahel corridor.

He added that debris from expended munitions landed in Jabo, in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near a hotel compound. Idris stressed that no civilian casualties were recorded and said security agencies quickly secured the affected areas.

The US strikes represent a significant escalation in Nigeria’s long-running battle against armed groups, a fight the country’s overstretched military has struggled to contain for years. Nigeria faces multiple and overlapping security threats across its vast territory.

In the northeast, Islamic State affiliates linked to the Boko Haram insurgency continue to carry out attacks despite more than a decade of military operations. In the northwest, lesser-known groups such as the Lakurawa exploit large forested areas as hideouts, launching raids on rural communities and security forces.

While Nigerian authorities have welcomed the operation as a boost to counterterrorism efforts, analysts say the strikes are unlikely to resolve the country’s deep-rooted security challenges on their own, underscoring the complexity of Nigeria’s fight against insurgency and armed criminality.