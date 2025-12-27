Ivorians head to the polls as divisions from Presidential vote linger   -  

Ivorians at the polls this Saturday to elect the 255 members of Côte d’Ivoire’s National Assembly, in a vote shaped by deep political divisions.

The legislative elections come just two months after President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election, where he secured 90 percent of the vote, a result fiercely contested by the opposition, which denounced the exclusion of key figures following court rulings.

Those tensions have carried into the parliamentary race. The African Peoples’ Party, linked to former president Laurent Gbagbo, has chosen to boycott the vote altogether.

More than 2,700 candidates are running, including nearly 800 independents. On the eve of the ballot, President Ouattara’s party appears well placed to secure a comfortable majority. The RHDP already dominates the outgoing assembly and is the only party contesting all constituencies.

For civil society, this election is a crucial test. Koné Mamadou, chairman of the NGO Action Justice, says the vote will measure the true national strength of both the ruling party and the opposition.

But a new political force could disrupt the balance. Founded in June 2024, ADCI is positioning itself as a third bloc. The party is fielding 45 young candidates and hopes to form a parliamentary group.

Around 8.7 million voters are expected to cast their ballots.