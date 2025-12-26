Ivory Coast opposition Alleges Voter Data Fraud Ahead of Elections

In Ivory Coast, the opposition PDCI-RDA is accusing supporters of the ruling RHDP of carrying out a fraudulent collection of voters’ personal data ahead of legislative elections.

According to the party, individuals claiming to belong to the RHDP have been gathering names, phone numbers, voter card details, and polling station information. The PDCI-RDA says these actions are allegedly accompanied by promises of cash payments of up to 300,000 CFA francs and the distribution of motorcycles, with the aim of influencing the vote.

The ruling party has declined to comment on the accusations.

The Independent Electoral Commission, or CEI, says it does not intervene in disputes between political parties and advises anyone who feels wronged to seek legal action through the courts.

The PDCI has also raised concerns about the disappearance of more than 25,000 voter cards in the Port-Bouët constituency. The head of the CEI has dismissed the fears, saying the cards have been identified, reissued, and will be available on election day.

More than 8.7 million voters are expected to cast their ballots this Saturday, December 27, to elect 255 members of parliament.