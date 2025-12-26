Guineans head to polls as Doumbouya closes campaign amid democracy concerns

Supporters and critics of Guinea’s military leader made their voices heard Thursday as Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya held his final campaign rally in Conakry ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

“I’m here to support Mamadi Doumbouya because of his kindness, for the job opportunities he gave to the people who need it, and for the efforts he did for us, for the population,” said voter Mariame Kourouma, who joined thousands at the Palace of the People. “So we are here to support him as the president of our country.”

The rally marked the close of campaigning for Guinea’s first presidential vote since the 2021 military coup that brought Doumbouya to power. The election comes after years of political instability and amid growing concerns over democratic backsliding across West Africa.

While Doumbouya enjoys strong public backing among supporters who credit him with infrastructure development and anti-corruption efforts, the campaign period has been overshadowed by a crackdown on dissent. Major opposition figures have been sidelined, with some barred from running or forced into exile.

Among Doumbouya’s challengers is Abdoulaye Yero Baldé, a former education minister under ex-president Alpha Condé. His candidacy has drawn attention from opposition supporters who see him as a symbol of resistance to constitutional manipulation.

“Since Alpha Condé asked Yero Baldé to follow him into a third term, he said no, Mr. President, I cannot follow you,” said Mohamed Lamine Bangoura, an opposition supporter. “We told the Guinean people we would restore democracy. After two terms, we leave power and another group comes.”

Baldé resigned from government in protest after Condé pursued and won a controversial third term — a move that sparked unrest and ultimately preceded the 2021 coup that ousted Condé just a year later.

Despite Guinea’s vast mineral wealth, more than half of its estimated 15 million people live in poverty and face food insecurity. Doumbouya has campaigned on promises of modernization and economic development, pointing to new roads, public works projects and a new constitution approved in a referendum boycotted by the opposition.

The junta has repeatedly delayed a return to civilian rule, ultimately clearing the way for Doumbouya to seek a newly extended seven-year term.

Around 6.7 million registered voters are expected to cast ballots at more than 24,000 polling stations nationwide. Results are expected within 48 hours, with a runoff possible if no candidate secures an outright majority.