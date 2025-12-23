Welcome to Africanews

Senegal gear up to face Botswana at AFCON opener in Tangier

FILE - Senegal's Habib Diallo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal at the match between Senegal and Ivory Coast in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, Jan. 29, 2024.  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Senegal were in training on Monday as they prepped for their AFCON opener against Botswana on Tuesday.

The Lions of Teranga head into the continental tournament on a strong footing, winning all six qualifying games and conceding just a single goal.

After beating England 3-0 in June, they dominated Kenya 8-0 in their last warm-up game before AFCON.

Now on their 18th appearance at the tournament, they’re looking to repeat their 2021 performance and take home the trophy.

Underdogs Botswana meanwhile are hoping for their first AFCON win after losing all three games at their only previous appearance in 2012.

They also faced Senegal twice in 2014 and lost both games without scoring.

Now they’re looking to rewrite history when they take to the pitch in Tangier on Tuesday.

The Group D match kicks off at 4pm local time at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

