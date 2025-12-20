Rubio acknowledges setbacks in DRC-Rwanda deal, urges compliance

Civil War
Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the backsliding on the peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
President Donald Trump has included the conflict in a list of wars he insists he has ended. Fighting continues.
Rubio says administration officials remain engaged and “have asked our friends on the Hill, both Republicans and Democrats, to also engage in conversations of their own with these leaders” to emphasize a bipartisan U.S. interest in peace.
Just days after signing the accord, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels overran the town of Uvira in South Kivu province, inviting a sharp rebuke from Washington.
The rebels have since withdrawn from the city which sits on DR Congo's border with Burundi. But they remain in control of two provincial capitals in eastern Congo.
