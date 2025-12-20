Welcome to Africanews

Rubio acknowledges setbacks in DRC-Rwanda deal, urges compliance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference at the State Department on Friday, December 19, 2025, in Washington   -  
Copyright © africanews
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Civil War

Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the backsliding on the peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

President Donald Trump has included the conflict in a list of wars he insists he has ended. Fighting continues.

Rubio says administration officials remain engaged and “have asked our friends on the Hill, both Republicans and Democrats, to also engage in conversations of their own with these leaders” to emphasize a bipartisan U.S. interest in peace.

Just days after signing the accord, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels overran the town of Uvira in South Kivu province, inviting a sharp rebuke from Washington.

The rebels have since withdrawn from the city which sits on DR Congo's border with Burundi. But they remain in control of two provincial capitals in eastern Congo.

