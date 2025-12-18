DRC-US mineral pact offers optimism—and inherent hurdles [Business Africa]

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States have signed a high-profile deal on critical minerals, promising economic transformation and secure supply chains.

Among other things, the agreement creates the so-called Strategic Mineral Reserve (SMR) to 'ensure predictable and durable supply of critical minerals, including cobalt, for the United States', while guaranteeing Americans preferential treatment in their exploitation and commercialization.

Congo is the world’s top producer of cobalt, a key a key material in electric vehicle batteries.

With this agreement, DRC now has the world’s two largest economies competing for its minerals. The agreement appears to seek to curtail the expansion of Chinese mining operations by securing wide-ranging political, fiscal and regulatory incentives for American miners, investors and buyers.

Geraud Neema analyses the political economy of natural resources. He is also the Africa editor at the China-Global South Project, a U.S.-incorporated organization that reports on Chinese engagement with Global South countries.

He joins the show to discuss the winners and losers in the deal.

