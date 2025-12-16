M23 rebels withdraw from Uvira in DRC peace move

In a significant development in the long-running conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the rebel coalition Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) has announced a conditional withdrawal of its fighters from the strategic city of Uvira in South Kivu province. The move follows intense international pressure, particularly from the United States and other partners urging all parties to uphold recently brokered peace arrangements and avoid further bloodshed.

In a written statement on social media, the AFC/M23 said the pullback from Uvira is a “trust-building measure” intended to support ongoing negotiations under the Doha peace framework, where Congolese authorities and rebel representatives have been engaged in efforts aimed at ending hostilities. The group framed the decision as a step toward strengthening dialogue and revitalising peace talks.

Uvira has been a flashpoint in the conflict, with the M23 coalition earlier capturing the city and exacerbating tensions despite a U.S.-mediated agreement signed by the presidents of Congo and Rwanda in early December that aimed to curb violence. The offensive had displaced large numbers of civilians and shocked the region by defying those peace commitments. Leadership in Kinshasa and international actors had sharply criticised the advance, saying it threatenedd the fragile peace process.

While the AFC/M23’s announcement signals a possible de-escalation, analysts caution that conditions attached to the withdrawal and the group’s broader strategic goals could complicate implementation on the ground. The situation in eastern Congo remains volatile, with humanitarian concerns and regional security risks persisting as negotiations continue.