Ugandan Priest detained by Military amid rising election tensions

Uganda’s military has confirmed it is holding Father Deusdedit Ssekabira, a Catholic priest who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

The army says he is suspected of involvement in "violent subversive activities" and will face charges in court.

The Catholic Diocese of Masaka had earlier reported that Father Ssekabira was "kidnapped by men in Uganda Army uniform." The church has not commented on the military’s accusations.

Church Calls for Immediate Release

The Masaka Diocese raised alarm over the priest’s disappearance on Saturday.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba described the incident on 3 December as a "grievous wound" for the local church, the wider Catholic community, and Father Ssekabira’s family.

He said the diocese and its legal team are working to ensure the priest returns safely.

The national police also said they were looking into social media reports of the priest’s abduction. In a post on platform X, they said they were "verifying the claims" and would provide updates once more information was available.

Rising Political and Human Rights Concerns

The detention comes amid heightened scrutiny of Uganda’s security forces, particularly as the country prepares for elections next month.

Opposition leader Bobi Wine, who will challenge President Yoweri Museveni, criticised the army for detaining civilians.

Wine alleged that many of his supporters have also been abducted, calling the situation a reflection of the current government’s approach to dissent.

In recent months, other high-profile disappearances have raised alarms. In October, two Kenyan human rights activists went missing for five weeks after allegedly being abducted at a campaign event for Wine, only to be released later.

President Museveni acknowledged their arrest, describing them as "experts in riots" who were detained temporarily.

The detention of Father Ssekabira adds to a pattern of concern about the treatment of opposition figures and activists in Uganda.

As the election approaches, observers warn that tensions between the government, security forces, and civil society could intensify.