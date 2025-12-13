Eritrea announces departure from IGAD regional bloc

Eritrea
Eritrea has announced its withdrawal from IGAD saying the East African regional bloc has strayed from its founding principles and failed to contribute to regional stability.
Asmara decision, announced by the foreign ministry on Friday, comes amid a fierce war of words between Eritrea and its neighbour Ethiopia.
Addis Ababa has intensified its demand for access to the Red Sea through Eritrea eliciting a fierce response from Asmara and raising fears of a renewed armed conflict
After a decades-long battle for independence, Eritrea officially seceded from Ethiopia in 1993, leaving the latter landlocked.
The Intergovernmental Authority on Development said it regrets Eritrea’s decision but noted that it had not participated in IGAD meetings, programmes, or activities.
Eritrea previously left the bloc in 2007, during its border dispute with Ethiopia, rejoining only in 2023.
01:14
UK sanctions four senior RSF commanders over atrocities in Sudan
02:01
Sudan: RSF capture of Heglig threatens South Sudan's oil exports
01:04
Ethiopia to hold general election on 1 June 2026
Go to video
Ethiopia eyes sea access amid rising tensions
01:41
Eritrean Biniam Girmay hired as lead cyclist for former Israeli team
00:30
Global humanitarian crisis worsens, UN seeks $23 Billion for 2026