Eritrea's President warns Ethiopia against renewed conflict amid rising regional tensions

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has issued a warning to neighbouring Ethiopia, cautioning against the possibility of renewed conflict as tensions escalate in the Horn of Africa.

Relations between the two countries have remained fragile since Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993. A bloody border war from 1998 to 2000 left tens of thousands dead, and although a peace agreement was signed in 2018, mistrust between the nations has persisted.

According to the Eritrean government, the latest strain in ties stems from Ethiopia’s renewed focus on securing access to a seaport, a longstanding strategic objective for the landlocked country.

In remarks directed at Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Afwerki warned that Eritrea would not be easily overpowered by Ethiopia’s far larger population, estimated at 130 million, compared to Eritrea’s 3.5 million. The Eritrean leader emphasized his country’s readiness to defend itself if necessary.

While there is currently no clear sign of imminent military action, observers note that the region’s volatile history and unresolved disputes make the situation highly sensitive. International attention is focused on preventing a repeat of past violence and promoting dialogue between the two sides.

The Horn of Africa remains a complex and strategically vital region, where stability continues to be challenged by geopolitical rivalries and long-standing grievances.